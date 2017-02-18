Man arrested after Las Vegas girl calls police to report molestation

A 10-year-old girl called Las Vegas police this month to report that she had been sexually molested, and records show that a family friend has been arrested in the case.

Ben Miller, 44, is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on five counts of lewdness with a child younger than 14 and one count of using a child younger than 14 as a subject of sexual portrayal.

The girl called police the morning of Feb. 11, and Miller admitted in a police interview that day that he had kissed the girl and used her in sex acts, according to his arrest report.

Miller told police he also recorded cellphone footage of the girl while she showered and took photos of the girl while she was using the restroom, according to the report.

During a separate police interview, the girl described a series of incidents similar to what Miller admitted. She repeatedly commanded the man to stop, she told police, adding that she told him he “needed to get himself a woman his own age,” according to the report.

When Miller initially admitted to the incidents, he said the girl had asked him to touch her. Later, Miller told police “he didn’t want to do it” and that “he knew what he did was wrong,” the report stated.

The girl added that she was “afraid that her dad was going to be mad at her” and that she was afraid Miller “was going to hurt her,” according to the report.

Miller is due for his felony arraignment Tuesday morning.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.