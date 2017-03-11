Man arrested in connection to molestation of 5-year-old girl

Police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a 2014 child molestation case in Las Vegas.

Jose Reyes, 45, faces charges of lewdness with a child under the age of 14, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to arrest reports obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the girl was 5 when the incident occurred.

The reports indicate that Reyes lured the child, whom he knew, into his room by asking if she wished to watch movies with him.

Another child may have been molested, but investigators had difficulty encouraging the child to speak, the reports say.

Reyes is being held without bail. His preliminary hearing is set for April 11.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.