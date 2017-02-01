Man named ‘Pirate’ indicted in Las Vegas on sexual assault charge

A tattoo-faced man who legally changed his name to Pirate has been indicted on a charge of sexual assaulting a mentally and physically disabled woman at a downtown Las Vegas motel, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Also known as Daniel Lloyd Selovich, 38, he faces one count of sexual assault with use of a deadly weapon for an incident at the Ambassador East Motel, 916 E. Fremont, more than 12 years ago.

Prosecutors said Selovich’s DNA was discovered on a rape kit, which is used to store evidence after an allegation is made.

The woman told police she was raped and beaten with a belt while by a man who broke into her room at 11 p.m. Feb. 4, 2004.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jacob Villani said the victim, who was 30 at the time, suffers from bipolar disorder and spina bifida.

Defense lawyer Patricia Erickson said she would ask to have the case dismissed because the victim has not cooperated with authorities. The woman “became hysterical and had to be restrained” while she was questioned about the alleged attack, Erickson said.

Selovich, whose face as not tattooed at the time, was handcuffed, interviewed by police, photographed and released the same night.

He was recently extradited from Alaska after authorities linked his DNA and the victim’s statement to police and a nurse at the time. Selovich was charged with sexual assault and kidnapping in Alaska, but the charges were dropped after the victim died of unrelated causes, according to the prosecutor and news reports.

He is being held on $100,000 bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

