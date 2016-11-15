Man sentenced in Las Vegas to at least 50 years in prison for raping girl

A man has been ordered to serve 50 years to life in Nevada prison for repeatedly raping a young girl.

Rodney Hosino, 44, also must register as a sex offender and undergo lifetime supervision should he ever make parole, District Judge Elissa Cadish ruled last week.

A Clark County jury convicted Hosino in September of 10 counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14 and 10 counts of sexual assault with a child under 14.

Authorities said the attacks occurred while Hosino was living in Las Vegas between 2006, when the girl was 9, and 2008. Hosino later moved to Hawaii, where he worked as a bus driver. He was extradited to Nevada in 2015.

