North Las Vegas doctor arrested again on multiple lewdness counts

A North Las Vegas doctor has been arrested again in connection with a lewdness investigation involving multiple patients.

On Thursday, North Las Vegas detectives arrested 50-year-old Jorge Burgos at his office in the 1800 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard near North McDaniels Street for multiple counts of open and gross lewdness, public information officer Aaron Patty said.

This arrest comes after detectives located additional victims since Burgos’ first arrest, Patty said.

Burgos’ medical license has remained active since his previous arrest, according to the Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners website.

A board spokesperson was not immediately available for comment on Burgos’ license Friday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are seeking any other possible victims.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @JessATerrones on Twitter.