‘Operation Trick-or-Treat’ aims to protect Clark County children from sex offenders

The U.S. Marshals Service and Las Vegas police are conducting a three-day joint enforcement operation in Clark County as part of an ongoing effort to make Halloween safer for children.

The agencies are joining forces for “Operation Trick-or-Treat” to ensure that sex offenders are in compliance with their sex offender registration requirements. The agencies will be conducting more than 200 compliance checks in the county, according to a statement released Friday by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The service provided the following tips to help keep children safe on Halloween:

Don’t allow children to go trick-or-treating alone.

Children should never go into homes without the permission of their parents.

Teach children to “Shout out Loud” and scream if someone tries to grab them.

Children should tell their parents if someone tries to offer them special treats.

