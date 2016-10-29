Posted Updated 

‘Operation Trick-or-Treat’ aims to protect Clark County children from sex offenders

By JESSICA TERRONES
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The U.S. Marshals Service and Las Vegas police are conducting a three-day joint enforcement operation in Clark County as part of an ongoing effort to make Halloween safer for children.

The agencies are joining forces for “Operation Trick-or-Treat” to ensure that sex offenders are in compliance with their sex offender registration requirements. The agencies will be conducting more than 200 compliance checks in the county, according to a statement released Friday by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The service provided the following tips to help keep children safe on Halloween:

  • Don’t allow children to go trick-or-treating alone.
  • Children should never go into homes without the permission of their parents.
  • Teach children to “Shout out Loud” and scream if someone tries to grab them.
  • Children should tell their parents if someone tries to offer them special treats.

