Police arrest Las Vegas man on sexual assault charges involving child

A Las Vegas man was arrested Nov. 20 in connection with multiple sexual assaults involving a child.

Hector Manuel Sandoval, 48, faces three counts of sexual assault of a minor under 14, two counts of sexual assault of a minor under 16 and four counts of lewdness with a minor.

According to the arrest report, Sandoval told Las Vegas police he “made a mistake,” and he described himself as “a pedophile and a monster.”

Sandoval is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 6.

