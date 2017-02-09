Police looking for man who exposed himself at North Las Vegas business

North Las Vegas police need the public’s help identifying a man involved in an indecent exposure case.

On Jan. 30, the man entered a business on the 1900 block of West Craig Road about 3 a.m., police said. A witness reported that he made a purchase and then exposed himself.

He is described as a black man about 30 years old and about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 180 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a red long-sleeved shirt with a gray hood and a blue shirt over it. He wore a silver chain with a large black cross and a gray beanie with a do-rag underneath.

The man was driving a white Pontiac Grand Am, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the case may call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

