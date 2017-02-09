Posted 

Police looking for man who exposed himself at North Las Vegas business

Las Vegas police are looking for a man involved in an indecent exposure case on Jan. 30, 2017, in the 1900 block of East Craig Road. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Las Vegas police are looking for a man driving a white Pontiac Grand Am involved in an indecent exposure case on Jan. 30, 2017, in the 1900 block of East Craig Road. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

By LAWREN LINEHAN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

North Las Vegas police need the public’s help identifying a man involved in an indecent exposure case.

On Jan. 30, the man entered a business on the 1900 block of West Craig Road about 3 a.m., police said. A witness reported that he made a purchase and then exposed himself.

He is described as a black man about 30 years old and about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 180 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a red long-sleeved shirt with a gray hood and a blue shirt over it. He wore a silver chain with a large black cross and a gray beanie with a do-rag underneath.

The man was driving a white Pontiac Grand Am, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the case may call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

 