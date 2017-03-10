Second man charged in sexual assault of Las Vegas special education student

A second man has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old special education student who was used in group sex acts with several teen boys, court records show.

Jose Mejia-Henriquez, 18, was arrested Wednesday on charges that include sexual assault against a child younger than 16, kidnapping and production of child pornography, Las Vegas police arrest records show. He is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

Leby Alas-Gomez, 39, was arrested Sunday and faces charges stemming from the same attacks, records show. At least three teen boys also have been arrested, but police have not identified them because they are minors. At least one of the boys is Alas-Gomez’s son, records show.

The report details at least three days in November in which a handful of teen boys took the girl to a nearby home after school and repeatedly used her in sex acts.

On Friday, Chief Deputy District Attorney Brigid Duffy said prosecutors have assessed the case and will seek to certify the juveniles as adults. If certified by a judge, they would be tried in the adult court system.

When deciding whether to certify juveniles as adults, prosecutors consider the severity of the crime and the child’s history, she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

