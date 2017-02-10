Sex offender from Nevada gets 30-year prison term in New Mexico

A man on Nevada’s sex offender registry was sentenced Friday in New Mexico to 30 years in prison for assaulting a 6-year-old girl.

Barion Ernesto Solorzano pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted lewdness with a minor under the age of 14 in 2004 in Clark County and was subjected to lifetime sex offender supervision and registration, court records show. But he moved to New Mexico without alerting authorities in either state.

Solorzano pleaded guilty in August 2016 to three counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor, one count of sexual exploitation of children by production, and one count of sexual exploitation of children by manufacture, according to a statement released Friday by the New Mexico attorney general’s office.

In December 2014, the girl in New Mexico reported that Solorzano had sexually assaulted her, taken photographs of her and showed her videos of other children being assaulted.

Solorzano was accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in the Las Vegas Valley 10 years earlier. He pleaded guilty to the attempted lewdness charge and served six years in a state prison before he was released in December 2010.

He failed to report to his probation officer for several months in 2012. He also was cited for larceny and tested positive for methamphetamine that year, court records show.

In June 2013, he pleaded guilty to unlawful contact with a child and was sentenced to five months at the Clark County Detention Center, according to court records.

An arrest warrant for Solorzano for violating the conditions of his sex offender supervision was issued in Clark County Court in April 2014 — just months before the girl in New Mexico disclosed that she had been abused.

