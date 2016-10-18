Volunteer football coach at Silverado High School is accused of sexual misconduct

A volunteer football coach at Silverado High School was accused of sexual misconduct on Friday with a 16-year-old female student, Clark County School District Police said.

Jordan Turner, 21, was arrested about 5 p.m. Friday, at the Clark County School District Police Department, 120 Corporate Park Drive. Turner is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of sexual misconduct with a student, one count of lewdness with a minor younger than 16 and first-degree kidnapping, police Capt. Ken Young said.

Officials said school police learned of the alleged misconduct on Thursday.

Three years ago, a similar incident occurred at Silverado High School. A softball coach was sentenced to 23 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting a teenage member of his team.

No further details were immediately available.

