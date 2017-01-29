1 critical after shooting in west Las Vegas

One person was critically injured after a Saturday night shooting in the west Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to calls reporting a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. at West Desert Inn Road and Remuda Trail, near South Torrey Pines Drive.

A black female and several black males were reported to be “casing” homes in the area of Desert Inn Road and Lemann Circle, according to Metro Lt. Carlos Hanks. A homeowner confronted one of the males, and an altercation ensued. The homeowner subsequently shot the black male, police said.

Because the person’s injuries were grave, Metro’s homicide detail responded to the scene, Hanks said. The person shot was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma center.

“At this point the homeowner has not been charged,” Hanks said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.