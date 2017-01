One person is dead after a Saturday night shooting in the west Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to calls of a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. at West Desert Inn Road and Remuda Trail, near South Torrey Pines Drive.

Homicide detectives are investigating, Metro Lt. Carlos Hanks said. No suspects were outstanding as of 10:30 p.m., Hanks said.

