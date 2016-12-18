1 hospitalized after a fight involving a gun in southwest Las Vegas

One person has been hospitalized after a fight involving a gun in the southwest valley Saturday afternoon. Police say the shot may have been fired in self-defense.

At about 2:15 p.m., a fight broke out between two groups at a shopping complex at 7300 Arroyo Crossing Parkway, near South Rainbow Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

Police initially reported one person was shot in the head, however police believe the person was possibly pistol whipped, causing the gun to go off, Rogers said.

“It may have been self-defense,” he said.

After the incident, both vehicles took off. One vehicle ended up in the police station’s front parking lot, Rogers said; the other vehicle ended up at Windmill Lane and Buffalo Drive.

The male suspect was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries. Rogers said the suspect didn’t have a gunshot wound. The male victim is with detectives at the police station on Windmill Lane, Rogers said.

Police are investigating.

