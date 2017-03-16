1 hospitalized after shooting in northeast Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in the far northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. on the 6900 block of Issac Drive, near Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said.

An officer on scene said a person, possibly a juvenile, was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

As of 10 p.m., police were still trying to find a suspect. No other information was available.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.