1 man killed during officer-involved shooting in Jean

A Metro officer shot and killed a knife-wielding naked man who had been acting erratically Saturday morning at a hotel-casino in Jean.

The shooting took place at 9:38 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Gold Strike Hotel and Gambling Hall, located about 30 miles south of Las Vegas, according to Metropolitan Police Department Capt. John McGrath.

The man, who was wearing nothing but socks, charged at the Metro officer, who first fired four beanbag rounds at him using a “low lethal” shotgun, which did not stop the man, McGrath said.

The officer then fired two rounds from his handgun, striking the man, he said.

Two medical personnel, who were training in the Gold Spike parking lot, tried to aid the man, but he died at the scene.

Police had responded to the hotel-casino after a call about a man acting erratically in the Gold Strike’s spa area, McGrath said. The man chased security guards into a parking lot and around the Gold Strike building before the Metro officer arrived, McGrath said.

McGrath said he did not know what kind of knife the man was wielding and that it was too early to tell whether drugs were involved. McGrath also said he did not know if the man was a guest at the hotel or how he got there.

“The scene is still fluid,” McGrath said.

A portion of the Gold Strike parking lot is closed off while Metro investigates the shooting, but the hotel-casino itself is still open.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

