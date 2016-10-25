1 man wounded in North Las Vegas shooting

One man is expected to survive after being shot in North Las Vegas late Monday night.

The man was shot at least once outside of a house in the 6300 block of Novak Street about 10:45 p.m., said Aaron Patty, a North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman.

Patty said details were limited as it was still early in the investigation.

The man — who Patty said may have been in his 20s — was taken to University Medical Center.

No suspects were in custody as of 11:45 p.m., Patty said, and there were no other reported injuries.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.