1 person shot in northwest Las Vegas Valley

One person is hospitalized after a shooting in the northwest valley Friday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., a shooting occurred on the 10200 block of Yarmouth Sea Court, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

One male shot another male, police said. The person shot was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit.

No further information is immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

