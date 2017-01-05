1 person wounded in shooting in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in east Las Vegas Thursday morning.

A person was shot about 9:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Macher Way and transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in unknown condition, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers have detained several people in connection with the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow@lawrenlinehan on Twitter.