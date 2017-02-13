Posted Updated 

1 teen dead, another critical in North Las Vegas shooting

1 teen dead, another critical in North Las Vegas shooting

web1_nlv-shooting_021217eb_001_7972326.jpgBuy Photo
Renae Copeland, family friend of a victim of a drive by shooting, left, Mayra Gutierrez, center, the cousin of a victim, and Johana Jimenez, a close friend of the victim, embrace one another near the scene of the drive by shooting of the two teenagers on Thomas Avenue and Wilkinson Way in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

1 teen dead, another critical in North Las Vegas shooting

web1_nlv-shooting_021217eb_04-copy_7972326.jpg
Friends and family of two teenagers involved in a drive by shooting cry on the scene of the shooting, Thomas Avenue and Wilkinson Way in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

1 teen dead, another critical in North Las Vegas shooting

web1_nlv-shooting_021217eb_002_7972326.jpg
Johana Jimenez, left, a close friend of a victim involved in a fatal drive by shooting, Renae Copeland, family friend of a victim, center, holds the cousin of a victim, Mayra Gutierrez, the cousin of a victim, embrace one another near the scene of the drive by shooting of the two teenagers on Thomas Avenue and Wilkinson Way in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

1 teen dead, another critical in North Las Vegas shooting

web1_nlv-shooting_021217eb_005_7972326.jpg
Police line the crosstrees of Thomas Avenue and Wilkinson Way after two teenagers were involved in a drive by shooting in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

1 teen dead, another critical in North Las Vegas shooting

web1_nlv-shooting_021217eb_006_7972326.jpg
Friends and family of two teenagers involved in a drive by shooting cry on the scene of the shooting, Thomas Avenue and Wilkinson Way in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

1 teen dead, another critical in North Las Vegas shooting

web1_nlv-shooting_021217eb_0014_7972326.jpg
Police line the crosstrees of Thomas Avenue and Wilkinson Way, after two teenagers were involved in a drive by shooting in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

1 teen dead, another critical in North Las Vegas shooting

web1_nlv-shooting_021217eb_003_7972326.jpg
Mayra Gutierrez, the cousin of a victim in a drive by shooting, left center, and Johana Jimenez, a close friend of the victim, hug near the scene of the drive by shooting of two teenagers on Thomas Avenue and Wilkinson Way in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

By SANDY LOPEZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and one in critical condition Sunday afternoon in North Las Vegas.

The shooting occurred on the 3600 block of Thomas Avenue, North Las Vegas Police Department spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said.

Police received a call around 3:15 p.m. about a shooting. They found one person dead from a gunshot wound and another in critical condition. Both male victims are in their late teens.

The injured man was transported to University Medical Center and was in stable condition as of 8 p.m. Sunday.

“At this point, the investigation leads us to believe that the shooting was from a vehicle,” Cavaricci said. “We believe that another person shot them, and we do not believe this was a random act of violence.”

Detectives are not prepared to release the vehicle’s description, Cavaricci said. As of 8 p.m., no arrests had been made and Cavaricci did not have a description of the shooter.

After the shooting, about a dozen people gathered across the street from the scene. Some sat on the sidewalk or stood in the street, holding each other as they grieved.

“He’s not dead, he’s not,” one woman said, crying. “I just saw him yesterday.”

Anyone with additional information on the case may call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Sandy Lopez at slopez@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4686. Follow @JournalismSandy on Twitter.

 