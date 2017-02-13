1 teen dead, another critical in North Las Vegas shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and one in critical condition Sunday afternoon in North Las Vegas.

The shooting occurred on the 3600 block of Thomas Avenue, North Las Vegas Police Department spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said.

Police received a call around 3:15 p.m. about a shooting. They found one person dead from a gunshot wound and another in critical condition. Both male victims are in their late teens.

The injured man was transported to University Medical Center and was in stable condition as of 8 p.m. Sunday.

“At this point, the investigation leads us to believe that the shooting was from a vehicle,” Cavaricci said. “We believe that another person shot them, and we do not believe this was a random act of violence.”

Detectives are not prepared to release the vehicle’s description, Cavaricci said. As of 8 p.m., no arrests had been made and Cavaricci did not have a description of the shooter.

After the shooting, about a dozen people gathered across the street from the scene. Some sat on the sidewalk or stood in the street, holding each other as they grieved.

“He’s not dead, he’s not,” one woman said, crying. “I just saw him yesterday.”

Anyone with additional information on the case may call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Sandy Lopez at slopez@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4686. Follow @JournalismSandy on Twitter.