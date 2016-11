Nobody was hurt when five to seven shots were fired into a trailer at a mobile home park in the northeast valley Monday morning.

Lt. David Gordon with Metropolitan Police Department said two adults and a small child were inside the trailer at 3401 North Walnut Road around 12:30 a.m., but nobody was injured. Police weren’t sure who or how many suspects fired the shots.

