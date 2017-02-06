Posted Updated 

2 people shot in back seat of car in northeast Las Vegas

2 people shot in back seat of car in northeast Las Vegas

web1_web_police_lights_file_1_17--3-_7927965.jpg
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By MIKE SHORO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Two people sitting in the back of a car were shot in the northeast valley Sunday night.

The pair were in a 2005 Nissan with three other people about 9:30 p.m. when a dark-colored car pulled up alongside, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. Shots were fired at the Nissan on Virgil Street near East Owens Avenue, he said.

Both were expected to survive their injuries.

Nobody was in custody as of 2:30 a.m., he said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

 