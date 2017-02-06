Posted Updated 

2 people shot in back seat of car in northeast valley

2 people shot in back seat of car in northeast valley

web1_web_police_lights_file_1_17--3-_7927965.jpg
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By MIKE SHORO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Two people sitting in the back of a car were shot in the northeast valley Sunday night.

The pair were in a 2005 Nissan with three other people when a dark-colored car pulled up alongside, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. Shots were fired at the Nissan southbound on Virgil Street near East Owens Avenue about 9:35 p.m., he said.

Both were expected to survive their injuries.

Nobody was in custody as of 2:30 a.m., he said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

 