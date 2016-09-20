Posted Updated 

2 people shot in domestic violence-related incident at McCarran International Airport, police say

Law enforcement redirect traffic after two people were shot in a domestic incident in the parking garage at McCarran International Airport on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas Metro investigates a domestic incident that left two people shot in the parking garage at McCarran International Airport on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas Metro taped off most of the top floor of the parking garage at McCarran International Airport after two people were shot in a domestic incident on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Law enforcement redirect traffic after two people were shot in a domestic incident in the parking garage at McCarran International Airport on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Law enforcement redirect traffic after two people were shot in a domestic incident in the parking garage at McCarran International Airport on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The parking garage was closed after a shooting at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Police said two people were shot in the parking garage and it was related to domestic violence. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review Journal)

By RACHEL CROSBY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a shooting at McCarran International Airport just before 6 p.m. Monday.

Police said two people were shot in the parking garage and it was related to domestic violence. Officers are on the scene, police said, and the victims’ conditions are unknown.

Medical personnel are on scene. Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Kelly Blackmon said two patients have been transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Review-Journal reporter Christian Bertolaccini contributed to this story. Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Find @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

 

