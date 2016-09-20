2 people shot in domestic violence-related incident at McCarran International Airport, police say

The Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a shooting at McCarran International Airport just before 6 p.m. Monday.

Police said two people were shot in the parking garage and it was related to domestic violence. Officers are on the scene, police said, and the victims’ conditions are unknown.

Medical personnel are on scene. Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Kelly Blackmon said two patients have been transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Review-Journal reporter Christian Bertolaccini contributed to this story. Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Find @rachelacrosby on Twitter.