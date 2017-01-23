20-year-old arrested on charges in connection with shooting near Fremont Street Experience

A 20-year-old man was arrested following a shooting near the Fremont Street Experience Friday night.

Booking records indicate Joel Maldonado was booked into Clark County Detention Center at 12:15 a.m. Saturday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a gun or other weapon where a person might be endangered and concealing or carrying an explosive, gun or dangerous weapon without a permit.

The shooting — where at least one round was fired — happened about 9:15 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said Friday.

Police were initially called to the Denny’s at 450 Fremont St., near North Fourth Street, Hank said, though he did not confirm specifically where the shooting occurred.

Crime scene tape temporarily blocked off all major entrances to Neonopolis, the shopping complex that also houses the Denny’s.

As of Friday night there were no reported injuries.

Maldonado was out of jail as of Monday morning.

