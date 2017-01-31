3 arrested in shooting of pizza deliveryman in northeast Las Vegas

Three people were arrested Monday after the shooting of a pizza deliveryman in the northeast valley on Sunday.

Darell Lamont Fisher, 28, and Quuneke Thompson, 24, were booked into the Clark County Detention Center on several counts including attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon and robbery with a deadly weapon. Police also accused them of conspiring to commit robbery, murder and battery with a deadly weapon.

A third person, Odell Otis, 36, was booked on conspiracy to commit robbery.

The 60-year-old deliveryman arrived in the area to drop off a pizza at a residence in the 5200 block of Pentagon Avenue, near Nellis Air Force Base, about 2:30 p.m. Before he could make the delivery, a man and woman demanded property from him, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police later determined the homeowner of the residence had not ordered the pizza, Metro officer Danny Cordero said.

During the confrontation, the man who demanded property pulled out a handgun and shot the deliveryman once in the neck, police said.

The shooter and the woman fled the scene in a white four-door Buick, Cordero said.

Police said the deliveryman was taken to University Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.