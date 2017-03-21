4 arrested after shooting at police, crashing vehicle in northeast Las Vegas

Four people were arrested following a shooting-turned-pursuit in the northeast Las Vegas Valley Monday evening, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department accused people inside a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer of shooting at officers, and Lt. David Gordon said Metro chased the SUV before it rolled over on North Las Vegas Boulevard south of North Pecos Road. The four people inside the gold Chevrolet Trailblazer — two adults and two children — were arrested, although their individual charges were not immediately clear.

Metro initially received a call of a shooting at 3640 Judson Ave., near East Carey Avenue and Pecos, at 6:55 p.m. Gordon said officers found several vehicles hit by bullets. No people were shot, he said.

They followed up at an address on the 2300 block of Webster Street in North Las Vegas, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Carey. The gold Trailblazer was parked in the Webster address driveway, Gordon said, adding police thought the SUV played a role in the Judson Avenue shooting. While they were near the home on Webster, police saw a red pickup truck drive nearby and heard gunshots.

The Trailblazer then took off, he said. Officers and a Metro helicopter followed and briefly chased it. Police said people inside the Trailblazer were firing shots.

“Believed to be at the officers,” Gordon said.

Officers did not return fire, he said.

The vehicle crashed, rolling onto its side on North Las Vegas Boulevard south of Pecos. Gordon said two of the four people inside complained of injuries and were taken to the hospital.

He said SWAT units served a warrant on the 2300 block of Webster and cleared a house sometime after midnight Tuesday. There were eight adults inside, but it wasn’t clear how many of them were arrested.

No police were injured.

