95 closed near Flamingo after fleeing suspect hit by truck

U.S. Highway 95 is closed between Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway after a shooting suspect fled his vehicle and was hit by a semitrailer.

During the shooting investigation, Metro officers attempted to stop a vehicle traveling northbound on U.S. 95 near Boulder Highway. The driver of the vehicle did not comply and exited the freeway, then got back on U.S. 95 southbound.

Metro officer Laura Meltzer said the vehicle got a flat tire, and the suspect exited the vehicle. He then ran across the freeway and was struck by the semitrailer about 11:20 a.m. The extent of his injuries is unknown, Meltzer said.

“The suspect is believed to be connected to a shooting that occurred on September 22 at the Miracle Mile Trailer Park at 3600 block of Boulder Highway,” Metro said in a statement.

The shooting at the trailer park resulted in a man’s head being grazed by a bullet. The man was able to drive himself to the hospital, but bullet fragments were discovered in his head during an examination. An ambulance took the man to the trauma center at University Medical Center, Metro Lt. Charles Jenkins said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.