Posted 

Altercation leads to three teens being shot in northeast valley

Altercation leads to three teens being shot in northeast valley

web1_st20161031_232755--1-_7308765.jpg
Three teenagers were wounded after being shot Monday night in the 6300 block of Carey Avenue. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Altercation leads to three teens being shot in northeast valley

web1_shoot20161031_231555--1-_7308765.jpg
Three teenagers were wounded after being shot Monday night in the 6300 block of Carey Avenue. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Las Vegas police are investigating a northeast valley shooting that left three teenagers injured Monday night.

Six teenagers were walking in the 6300 block of Carey Avenue near Mount Hood Street, at 9:15 p.m. Monday when they got into an altercation with several people inside a vehicle.

Someone shot at the group from inside the vehicle and hit three of the teenagers, all of whom were transported to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The investigation is still ongoing. Further details were not immediately available.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 