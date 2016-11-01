Altercation leads to three teens being shot in northeast valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a northeast valley shooting that left three teenagers injured Monday night.

Six teenagers were walking in the 6300 block of Carey Avenue near Mount Hood Street, at 9:15 p.m. Monday when they got into an altercation with several people inside a vehicle.

Someone shot at the group from inside the vehicle and hit three of the teenagers, all of whom were transported to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The investigation is still ongoing. Further details were not immediately available.

