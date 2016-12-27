Arizona woman investigated for fatal Christmas Eve shooting of boyfriend

A woman shot and killed her live-in boyfriend during a Christmas Eve fight at the home they shared in the western Arizona community of Golden Valley, authorities say.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Trish Carter said deputies responded at 10 a.m. Saturday to the incident at a residence on the 3300 block of N Aztec Drive.

Officers determined that 51-year-old Melinda Louise Pedigo shot Sanford Allen Hornstein, 55, in the torso during a physical altercation, Carter said.

She said a county attorney’s office review of the ongoing investigation will determine if Pedigo will be charged and prosecuted.