Arrest made in connection with Monday morning downtown shooting

A man has been arrested after a downtown shooting early Monday morning.

Demetrius Alexander Booker, in his late 20s, was booked into Clark County Detention Center at 5:20 p.m. Monday on charges of battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and shooting a gun within a structure or vehicle within a prohibited area.

He was no longer in jail as of Wednesday morning.

Police said a person was shot in the chest near East Ogden Avenue and North Casino Center Boulevard early Monday morning. Two witnesses said the person shot was a man.

His condition wasn’t known as of early Wednesday.

