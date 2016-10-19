Carjacking suspect shot, wounded by NHP troopers in Henderson

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers shot a suspect Wednesday morning after a car chase in Henderson.

Police had been chasing a carjacking suspect traveling west on the 215 Beltway when the suspect’s car exited and crashed at Gibson Road, Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said. Troopers shot the driver of the car when he got out of the vehicle and attempted a second carjacking.

Buratczuk said the man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. The man’s condition is not known.

Northbound lanes are closed on Gibson Road between American Pacific Drive and Auto Show Drive, according to the Regional Transportation Commission’s Twitter account.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

