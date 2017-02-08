Charges dropped against man in robbery, shooting of pizza deliveryman

Charges against a man arrested in connection with the robbery and shooting of a pizza deliveryman have been dropped.

Odell Otis, 36, was arrested Jan. 30 on one charge of conspiracy to commit robbery. The district attorney dropped the charge, Metro Police Department officer Michael Rodriguez said Wednesday.

Two other people were arrested on multiple charges in connection with the incident. Darell Lamont Fisher, 28, was formally charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm. Quuneke Thompson, 24, was formally charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Fisher and Thompson are scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

