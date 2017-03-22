Chase results in arrests of 2 teens on combined 47 counts

Two teenagers were arrested on a combined 47 counts after Monday’s shooting-turned-pursuit in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Daniel Mendoza-Bargoza and Joshua Sibley were booked into Clark County Detention Center Tuesday night, jail and booking records show. They each face 10 counts of both attempted murder and assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon.

Jail records show the two 18-year-olds also face charges of disobeying a police officer and shooting a gun within a vehicle.

They are accused of having a role in an incident where Metropolitan Police Department officers chased a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer before it rolled over on Las Vegas Boulevard North near North Pecos Road. At the time, Lt. David Gordon said police thought people inside the SUV were shooting at officers during the chase.

Metro initially received a call of a shooting at 3640 Judson Ave., near East Carey Avenue and Pecos, at 6:55 p.m. Monday. Gordon said officers found several vehicles hit by bullets. No people were shot, he said.

They followed up at an address on the 2300 block of Webster Street in North Las Vegas, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Carey. The Trailblazer was parked in the Webster address driveway, Gordon said, adding police thought the SUV was involved in the Judson Avenue shooting. While they were near the home on Webster, police saw a red pickup truck drive nearby and heard gunshots.

The Trailblazer then took off, he said. Officers and a Metro helicopter followed and briefly chased it before it crashed on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Two adults and two juveniles were arrested, Gordon said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what charges the juveniles faced.

Court records indicate neither Mendoza-Bargoza or Sibley have prior convictions in Clark County.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.