Co-owner of home where family disturbance occurred jailed, faces numerous charges

An owner of the house near where a man and police exchanged gunfire Tuesday is in custody.

Clark County Assessor records indicate Edison V. Somera is the co-owner of the house at 7726 S. Coral Cactus Court near Decatur Boulevard and Robindale Road, where police were called because of a family disturbance about 10 a.m.

Somera was jailed in Clark County Detention Center as of Wednesday morning. He was booked on several charges, including seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of 2nd-degree kidnapping with an enhanced deadly weapon, burglary while possessing a gun and discharging a gun within a prohibited structure.

Police said a man held his neighbor hostage at gunpoint for more than five hours in a south valley home Tuesday. Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said officers arrived on the disturbance call and were confronted by a man with a rifle. The man fired several shots at officers, and one officer shot back. It’s unclear whether any words or commands were exchanged before shots rang out.

Police will name the officer who returned fire on Thursday, per department protocol.

The man, who retreated into a neighbor’s home after the shootout, remained there and held the neighbor inside at gunpoint until surrendering to officers about 3:30 p.m., police said. SWAT negotiators had spoken with the man during the barricade in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

While the man held the neighbor hostage, he shot at officers a second time, Metro Capt. John McGrath said. Officers were not injured and did not return fire during the second spray of bullets.

The neighbor who was held hostage was not injured.

