Coroner identifies man killed during home invasion in northwest Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man who was shot and killed during a robbery-home invasion in the northwest valley Monday night.

Isaack Lorenzo Alamos, a 20-year-old San Bernardino resident, was shot and killed after he and another man bound a couple with duct tape in their home on the 8000 block of Hesperides Avenue about 10:30 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dan McGrath said.

At some point, the male homeowner was able to break free from the duct tape, retrieve a gun and shoot Alamos multiple times, McGrath said.

When police arrived, they discovered Alamos’ body lying in a rear entryway to the backyard.

The couple still had duct tape on them when police arrived. Police found the woman hiding in a closet. She had been shot in the arm and was taken to University Medical Center.

The homeowner shot both intruders, but police were not sure who shot the woman. The homeowner did tell police both men who entered the home were armed.

The homeowner will not be facing charges, according to police.

The second intruder, Arnold Morales, 21, was shot in the buttocks and fled the scene before police arrived.

Morales later drove himself to Centennial Hills Hospital shortly after the shooting. He was taken to University Medical Center for treatment and then booked into the Clark County Detention center on Tuesday.

Morales is facing charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, burglary while possessing a gun, first-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery with a deadly weapon.

