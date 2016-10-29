Coroner identifies woman struck and killed by car in Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman who died after she was hit by a car late Wednesday night.

Ashley Murillo, 28, was sitting with a man on a wall near East Charleston and South Las Vegas boulevards about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday when a woman driving east on Charleston in a 2011 Toyota Camry drove onto the sidewalk, said Sgt. Paul McCullough of the Metropolitan Police Department traffic division.

The Camry hit Murillo and the man, and continued another 20 feet or so on Charleston before hitting a pole and stopping, Metro said.

Both people were taken to University Medical Center, where Murillo later died. The man suffered substantial injuries, police said.

Police arrested the driver, 45-year-old Andrea Corbani, on suspicion of DUI involving death, a felony. She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

