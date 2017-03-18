Coroner IDs man shot by former girlfriend in northwest Las Vegas Valley

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a man who was shot and killed by his ex-girlfriend Wednesday afternoon in northwest Las Vegas.

Adam Troy Dahl, a 37-year-old Las Vegas resident, died at University Medical Center about 1 p.m. after he was found in critical condition after being shot, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police arrived just before noon to the home on the 9700 block of Miniature Street, near North El Capitan Way.

A woman called 911 and reported she had shot her ex-boyfriend.

“No one else is involved,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dan McGrath said. “In her 911 call, she said she shot him.”

The shooting is being classified as a case of domestic violence, McGrath said. The woman was taken into custody, police said Wednesday afternoon.

