East valley shooting sends 1 to hospital

One person was injured after a Sunday evening shooting at an east valley apartment complex.

Detectives are investigating the incident at the apartments, 5150 Spyglass Hill Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steve Summers said.

The victim, a black man in his mid-20s, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center’s trauma unit, Summers said. His condition was unknown.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

