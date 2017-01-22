Employee accidentally shot, killed by security guard during attempted jewelry store robbery in Henderson

The female employee who died after an attempted robbery at a Henderson jewelry store was shot by a security guard, not the robber, according to Henderson police.

The robber entered the Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, 1071 W. Sunset Road, near Marks Street, just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

A security guard inside the store saw the man brandishing a gun and attempted to shoot him. The security guard missed the robber and struck a 57-year-old employee instead.

Henderson police are searching for the robber, who fled the scene without taking any jewelry or cash.

The robbery suspect is described as a black man between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10 and weighing about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red and black hoodie, black pants, a black mask and a dark-colored hat or beanie.

Henderson police said the robbery suspect will face murder charges because the woman was killed during a robbery or attempted robbery.

The security guard will not face charges in connection with the accidental shooting, Henderson police spokeswoman Michelle French said Sunday.

The Clark County coroner will release the woman’s name after her next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Saturday’s incident is the second local jewelry store robbery in just over a week. On Jan. 13, a man armed with a handgun made off with an undisclosed amount of jewelry from the MJ Christensen Diamond Center at 8980 W. Charleston Blvd. No one was injured.

On May 20, five men robbed a Rolex store in the Forum Shops at Caesars. The store’s front window and some display cases were smashed before the men took an unknown number of watches. A suspect smacked a security guard with a firearm during the incident.

