Family fight ends in 18-year-old’s shooting death in Las Vegas

A family altercation caused the death of an 18-year-old man Friday afternoon in the northwest valley.

About 3 p.m. police responded to a home at 10224 Yarmouth Sea Court near Farm Road and North Hualapai Way for reports of a shooting, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

When police arrived, they located an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died.

The 18-year-old, armed with a large knife, was fighting his father when his 22-year-old brother, armed with a handgun, shot him, police said.

No arrest has been made. Once the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the Clark County District Attorney for review, police said.

This is the 38th homicide investigated in Clark County and the 34th investigated by Metro this year.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.