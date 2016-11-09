Father mistakenly shoots child in far northeast Las Vegas Valley

A man mistakenly shot his daughter in the far northeast valley late Tuesday.

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. in a home on the 2800 block of Taurus Court, near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Pecos Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The father was “manipulating” a small handgun while his adult friend and young daughter were in the room when the gun went off and the child was struck.

The girl, whose age was not immediately known, was taken to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition.

Abuse and neglect detectives are investigating the incident, Gordon said. No other information was availabe.

