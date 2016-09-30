Fleeing suspect killed by truck on U.S. 95 identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was fleeing from police and was hit by a semitrailer Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 95.

Las Vegas resident Lewis Borland, 34, was fleeing from police in a vehicle traveling north on U.S. 95 near Boulder Highway around 11 a.m. Thursday, Metropolitan Police Department officer Laura Meltzer said. Borland did not comply and exited the freeway, then got back on U.S. 95 southbound.

Borland’s vehicle then got a flat tire and he exited the vehicle, running across the freeway. Borland was struck by a semitrailer in the northbound lane around 11:20 a.m., Meltzer said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

“The suspect is believed to be connected to a shooting that occurred Sept. 22 at the Miracle Mile Trailer Park at 3600 block of Boulder Highway,” Metro said in a statement.

The shooting at the trailer park resulted in a man’s head being grazed by a bullet. The man was able to drive himself to the hospital, but bullet fragments were discovered in his head during an examination. An ambulance took the man to the trauma center at University Medical Center, Metro Lt. Charles Jenkins said.

North and southbound lanes of the freeway between Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road were closed for nearly eight hours following the incident Thursday.

