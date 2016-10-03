Hearing reviews Dec. 14 officer-involved shooting death in Las Vegas

The Clark County district attorney’s office has preliminarily ruled the December officer-involved shooting death of Roberto Sanchez justified.

Sanchez, 45, was shot and killed by a Las Vegas police officer after he opened the front door at 3869 King Palm Ave., near West Walnut and East Alexander roads, and threatened officers with a handgun on Dec 14 as officers were arresting his son and two other people in connection with an armed robbery.

Officers instructed Sanchez to drop his gun. He did not and instead raised his weapon toward officers. Then, officer Solon McGill, 36, fired six shots at Sanchez just before 9 p.m.

After being shot, Sanchez ran inside the home and collapsed. He later died at University Medical Center.

No drugs were found in Sanchez’s system during an autopsy.

The district attorney’s office laid out its case Monday during a public review of the incident. Fact-finding reviews are held to provide the public with the evidence that led to the office’s decision and allow an ombudsman to question investigators on the public’s behalf.

Detective Joseph Patton, from the Metropolitan Police Department, explained that the officer who shot Sanchez did not give a statement to investigators after firing his weapon on duty, but his partner did.

A body-worn camera on the scene malfunctioned and failed to capture the shooting.

