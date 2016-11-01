Homicide suspect claimed he was dating woman who was found dead

The man arrested in connection with an early morning homicide Oct. 26 claimed he was dating the woman who was found dead.

Jevon Hudson, 39, arrested after the death of Moinee Wade, 28, told police the two had dated for the past year, though he is married, according to the arrest report.

Hudson told police he and Wade went to a local strip club late Tuesday night, a few hours before her death. Hudson said they argued and then left the strip club in his silver, four-door Jaguar. Hudson told police Wade exited the car in an unknown area and that he couldn’t find her and drove away, according to the arrest report.

Wade was found dead about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in the area of View Drive and Quartz Lane, the Metropolitan Police Department said last week. Wade was shot once in the stomach.

When interviewed, Hudson told detectives he didn’t own a handgun and lost his phone after leaving the strip club, according to the arrest report.

On Friday, Hudson agreed to take a polygraph test. After a detective explained to Hudson that if he did not commit the crime he should take the test, Hudson looked back at him and replied, “What if I did it?” Hudson later chose not to take the test, according to the arrest report.

After detectives searched Hudson’s home, they found a 9 millimeter Glock model 26 handgun. Hudson was arrested and booked into Clark County Detention Center for one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.