Kingman man killed by deputy had outstanding arrest warrant

KINGMAN, Ariz. — A Kingman resident who was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy following a weekend traffic stop was a wanted man.

An arrest warrant was issued for Kenneth Kennedy, 34, in early September after he failed to report to jail to begin serving a four-month sentence for burglary.

Kennedy was shot and killed by a Mohave County sheriff’s deputy following an Oct. 29 traffic stop in north Kingman, according to the Bullhead City Police Department, which is conducting an independent investigation of the shooting.

Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said Kennedy’s vehicle struck two sheriff’s office vehicles as he tried to flee. Fromelt said Kennedy was driving toward a deputy who opened fire, killing Kennedy. His wife was a passenger in the vehicle, but was not injured.

It was the third officer involved shooting that claimed the life of a Kingman citizen over a two month period.