Kingman police officer ‘doing well’ after fatal shooting; body-camera footage released — VIDEO

The Bullhead City Police Department has released the names of the two officers involved in the Kingman, Arizona, shooting Thursday morning that left one man dead.

The police officer who was wounded in an exchange of gunfire after executing a search warrant Thursday morning has been identified as 57-year-old detective Dennis Gilbert. Gilbert was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center where he underwent surgery and is in serious, but stable condition and “doing well,” according to a Bullhead City Police Department news release.

Gilbert and detective Nicholas Schmitz, 27, both fired their duty weapons during the incident and have been placed on administrative leave, which is customary in an officer-involved shooting, the release said.

Lt. James Brice, 58, had one bullet pass through his clothing, but he was not injured.

The officers involved were wearing tactical ballistic body armor and gear during the search warrant.

Kingman police executed a search warrant of Jeffrey Clair Cave’s residence to look for a stolen firearm. The firearm that Cave, 53, discharged at officers was not the stolen firearm. Cave was the only person at the residence at the time the search warrant was served, police said.

Bullhead City Police Department is conducting an independent review of the officer-involved shooting, as per protocol.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.