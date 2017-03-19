Posted 

Las Vegas man who turned gun on himself identified

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the 2200 block of Elm Avenue that left two people in critical condition, Thursday, March 16, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

By LAWREN LINEHAN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The man who turned the gun on himself after he may have attempted to kill a woman Thursday near downtown Las Vegas has been identified.

Fermin Favela, 74, of Las Vegas died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Clark County coroner said.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded about 12:15 p.m. Thursday to 2213 Elm Ave., near Eastern and Stewart avenues, where they found Favela and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Favela and the woman were taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. He died at the hospital.

Police said the man appeared to be the aggressor and that he may have tried to kill the woman before killing himself.

