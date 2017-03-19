Las Vegas man who turned gun on himself identified

The man who turned the gun on himself after he may have attempted to kill a woman Thursday near downtown Las Vegas has been identified.

Fermin Favela, 74, of Las Vegas died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Clark County coroner said.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded about 12:15 p.m. Thursday to 2213 Elm Ave., near Eastern and Stewart avenues, where they found Favela and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Favela and the woman were taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. He died at the hospital.

Police said the man appeared to be the aggressor and that he may have tried to kill the woman before killing himself.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.