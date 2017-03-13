Las Vegas police evacuate residents after possible gunshot

A northwest Las Vegas Valley neighborhood is being evacuated after a possible gunshot was heard while the constable was serving an eviction notice.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4900 block of Signal Drive, near Decatur Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road, to assist the Constable’s Office.

The constable retreated down the street after the possible gunshot was heard. He was not injured, police said.

A person may still be inside the residence, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

