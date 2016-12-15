Las Vegas police ID officer who fired at suspect during standoff

Las Vegas police have identified the officer who fired at a suspect during a SWAT standoff in the southwest valley Tuesday.

Metropolitan Police Department officer Paolo De Leon, 35, exchanged gunfire with a man armed with a rifle in front of a home on South Coral Cactus Court, near Decatur Boulevard and Robindale Road.

Officers were called to a domestic violence incident at the home about 10 a.m. Tuesday. Police have said the man came out of the home and opened fire.

De Leon shot back, but no one was wounded in the exchange of gunfire.

The man retreated into a neighbor’s home after the shootout. He held the neighbor inside at gunpoint until surrendering to officers about 3:30 p.m., police have said. He shot at officers a second time during the standoff, but officers did not return fire during the second spray of bullets.

Neither police nor the neighbor who was held hostage were injured.

Edison Somera, 37, was taken into custody when the standoff ended.

He was booked Wednesday morning into the Clark County Detention Center on several charges, including seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of second-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon, burglary while possessing a gun and discharging a gun within a prohibited structure. Bail has been set at $195,000 for all charges.

Las Vegas police will hold a press briefing on the incident Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

